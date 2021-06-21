EA Motive Reportedly Reviving an Existing IP, Insider Hints Point to a Dead Space Remake

Could EA’s long-neglected sci-fi horror franchise Dead Space franchise finally be rising again? New rumors suggest that the return of a dormant franchise may be announced at next month’s EA Play Live showcase, and Dead Space seems like the most likely candidate. On a recent episode of GamesBeat Decides, wanton leaker Jeff Grubb let slip Canadian studio EA Motive was currently at work on a revival of an “established IP” that will make fans “very happy.” He would follow up on these comments on a later show, again insisting “We’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first” (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for surfacing all of these quotes).

So yeah, the “if we’re not dead first” comment sure seems to be a pretty blatant hint that more Dead Space is on the way. The reliable folks at Eurogamer have jumped into the fray to back Grubb’s report that EA Motive are bringing back an existing IP (although they don’t specify it to be Dead Space). Gematsu has also stepped in, claiming EA Motive’s project is a remake/reimaging of the original Dead Space, rather than a sequel.

A Dead Space return wouldn’t be that shocking at this point, as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has seemingly revived EA’s interest in more focused, single-player adventures. EA Motive’s experience would likely also translate well to the Dead Space franchise – just swap out stormtroopers for necromorphs and you’re good to go. Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now and don’t be too disappointed if the revived IP ends up being a new version of EA Sports Cricket or something.

EA Play Live is scheduled for July 22. No details about what will be shown have been shared yet, although there are also rumors Mass Effect: Legendary Edition multiplayer may be announced.

What do you think? Is a new Dead Space actually happening? And if it is, do you think EA Motive has the chops to pull it off?