Dead Space Remake Will Use the Original as Strong Foundation, but It Will Feature New Mechanics and More – Rumor

The yet to be announced Dead Space remake will use the original as a strong foundation, but it will not stop at being just a simple remake, according to a new report.

In a new report posted on GamesBeat, Jeff Grubb revealed that this yet to be revealed remake will be similar to the Resident Evil 2 remake in style, using the original game as a strong foundation, but add modern visuals and new mechanics inspired by later entries in the series.

Jeff Grubb also speculates that the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brought the revival of the Dead Space series, as it has shown EA that single-player games still have a big audience, effectively reversing the process that started with the poor sales of Mirror's Edge Catalyst.

EA has likely also warmed back up to the idea of producing single-player adventures after the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The publisher has made statements in the recent past about shifting its focus to live-service games. And that was part of a deliberate decision to invest less in single-player experiences following poor results for Mirror’s Edge Catalyst. Developer DICE created Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and that game came and went for EA. The next year, DICE released Star Wars: Battlefront II, which was even more of a disaster at launch. And yet, as a service, DICE was able to turn that game into a success over time.

The Dead Space remake has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.