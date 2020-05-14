Ubisoft Still Promising 5 AAA Games by April 2021, But COVID-19 May Delay One of Them

Today Ubisoft released their earnings report for Q4 2020, which, of course, meant they also provided details about their plans for fiscal year 2021 (which runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). For now, Ubisoft is sticking to their previous promises to release five AAA games during FY 2021, although, they admit the COVID-19 pandemic may force them to delay at least one title…

The COVID-19 crisis calls for prudence, as numerous uncertainties have arisen. The transition to working from home has had short-term repercussions on our production, for the time being limited to few weeks. The coming months will provide more visibility on whether we can maintain our release plans. Additionally, it is unclear what effects the economic crisis is going to have on the operating conditions of our business partners and on consumer spending. [Our outlook] reflects the possibility that we may decide to postpone the release of a AAA title to 2021-22, if it ensures to maximize the long-term potential of our line-up.

Ubisoft have confirmed the five upcoming AAA titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Gods & Monsters, with one game yet to be announced. Three of these games will arrive in Q3 (Oct to Dec, 2020) and two in Q4 (Jan to March, 2021). A few other smaller titles, including Roller Champions and the full release of Brawlhalla are also on the way.

When might we find out about that last AAA title? Set your sights on July 12, which is when the “E3-style” Ubisoft Forward digital event is set to happen. Many have speculated a new Far Cry is in the works, and rumors of a Prince of Persia remake have also been floating around, but ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what Ubisoft has to show.

What upcoming Ubisoft game are you most looking forward to? Do you think any delays will come to pass?