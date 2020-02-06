Following the disappointing release of Ghost Recon Breakpoint late last year, Ubisoft announced they were delaying three major games, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters, to fiscal year 2021 (which runs from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021). Overall, Ubisoft said they planned to release five AAA games during FY 2021, but they didn’t say when exactly these games would arrive.

Well, Ubisoft provided a bit more detail about their FY 2021 release schedule today during their Q3 2020 earnings call. We can expect three major AAA titles to release in Q3 2021, which runs from October 1 to December 31, 2020, and two more AAA titles in Q4 2021, which runs from January 1 to March 31, 2021. So, it’s going to be a busy six months for Ubisoft from October to next April, but pretty barren before then.

It was also revealed that one of the titles coming out in in the early months of 2021 was one of the titles initially delayed from FY 2020 to FY 2021. So, out of our delayed trio of Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters, two will come out this holiday and one will come out next year, and we’ll get two unconfirmed titles mixed in as well. One of those two mystery games is almost certainly the heavily-rumored Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed, and the other, well, that’s an open question. Ubisoft specifically mentioned it wasn’t Beyond Good & Evil 2 during the earnings call, and I wouldn’t get my hopes up for Splinter Cell. If I had to guess, I’d say it’s either more Far Cry or maybe, just maybe, Ubisoft will finally get around to finishing the pirate adventure Skull & Bones. Probably the former.

Whatever Ubisoft’s "AAA five" end up being, Ubisoft is promising they’ll all feel unique. As we recently reported, Ubisoft has made changes to it’s executive editorial team in order to make sure its upcoming games feel more diverse. Ubisoft claims we’ll be seeing the effect of that as early as this year.

So, what games do you expect to see from Ubisoft in 2020 and early 2021? Pure speculation on my part, but I’m going to say Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Assassin's Creed in 2020, and Far Cry and Gods & Monsters in early 2021. Now, you go!