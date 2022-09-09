Menu
Company

TRON Identity is a New Visual Novel Adventure Set to Release in 2023

Ule Lopez
Sep 9, 2022
TRON identity

A new game meant to be an extension to the TRON franchise has been announced during today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. The game is going to be a visual novel experience that brings a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose. This new announcement comes with a teaser trailer which you can see below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches September 6th as an Early Access Title on PC and Consoles

TRON Identity follows the story of Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.

The game will also let you decipher the truth of the case through the Identity Discs of those around you. By defragging the discs, you'll be able to inch yourself closer to the truth by solving unique puzzles. Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.

In case you're wondering who is behind the helm for TRON Identity, the game is developed by Bithell Games. This award-winning team has created games like Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular. As such, you can expect a game with a unique story that comes to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.

As said before, the game will be influenced by your decisions. You have to choose your words carefully as multiple outcomes play out depending on what you do in the game. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them. However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs.

TRON Identity is set to release at some point in 2023 exclusively on PC (Steam).

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order