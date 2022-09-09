TRON Identity is a New Visual Novel Adventure Set to Release in 2023

A new game meant to be an extension to the TRON franchise has been announced during today's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. The game is going to be a visual novel experience that brings a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose. This new announcement comes with a teaser trailer which you can see below.

TRON Identity follows the story of Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom. Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it’s up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.

The game will also let you decipher the truth of the case through the Identity Discs of those around you. By defragging the discs, you'll be able to inch yourself closer to the truth by solving unique puzzles. Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.

In case you're wondering who is behind the helm for TRON Identity, the game is developed by Bithell Games. This award-winning team has created games like Thomas Was Alone and Subsurface Circular. As such, you can expect a game with a unique story that comes to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.

As said before, the game will be influenced by your decisions. You have to choose your words carefully as multiple outcomes play out depending on what you do in the game. You’ll interact with a number of intriguing characters, and decide whether to ally with them, spurn them, or even derezz them. However you choose to deal with them, you’ll need to recover their lost memories in your search for answers, puzzling your way through defragging Identity Discs.

TRON Identity is set to release at some point in 2023 exclusively on PC (Steam).