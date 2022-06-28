Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches September 6th as an Early Access Title on PC and Consoles

The life simulation adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch on September 6th as an early access title on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store), all the major consoles, and Mac as announced today by Gameloft during the Nintendo Direct Mini.

The early access is expected to last at least six months, with the full release due to take place at some point in 2023. While Disney Dreamlight Valley will be a free-to-play game when it launches out of early access, you will have to purchase a Founder's Pack to play during this phase. However, Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox consoles are getting Disney Dreamlight Valley on day one.

You can take a look below at some brief new gameplay footage that aired during the Direct Mini.