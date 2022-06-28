Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches September 6th as an Early Access Title on PC and Consoles
The life simulation adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch on September 6th as an early access title on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store), all the major consoles, and Mac as announced today by Gameloft during the Nintendo Direct Mini.
The early access is expected to last at least six months, with the full release due to take place at some point in 2023. While Disney Dreamlight Valley will be a free-to-play game when it launches out of early access, you will have to purchase a Founder's Pack to play during this phase. However, Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox consoles are getting Disney Dreamlight Valley on day one.
You can take a look below at some brief new gameplay footage that aired during the Direct Mini.
Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.
Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!
Discover the Secrets Of Disney Dreamlight Valley
Free the Dream Castle from the insidious grip of the Forgetting, and unlock the unique Realms of well-loved Disney and Pixar characters. Each Realm has its own challenges, with puzzles to solve and friends to bring back to Dreamlight Valley. Free the Dream Castle from the Forgetting’s grasp and unlock the Realms of great queens and kings such as Anna and Simba. Each Realm contains unique challenges with puzzles to solve in the quest to bring friendship back to the Valley.
You’ll start your adventure in the Valley, but your journey will take you to infinity… and beyond! Explore what looms in the Forest of Valor and brave the deepest caverns as you take on challenges from iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains. Who knows who—or what—you might discover.
Forge friendships with Disney & Pixar characters
Garden with WALL•E, cook with Remy or kick back and fish with Goofy. What better way to collect, craft, and rebuild the Valley than with a friend! From beautiful princesses to nefarious villains, every Dreamlight Valley resident brings their own story arc, quests, and rewards. Meet up in daily hangouts and make friends with some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters..
Restore the Valley to its former glory
Free the Valley from the grip of the Forgetting and return Dreamlight Valley to its former greatness by making it your own. In Dreamlight Valley, you can build the perfect neighborhood that is just for you with a fully customizable layout, creative landscaping, and thousands of decorative items. Will you settle on the Beach next to Moana, or call Buzz Lightyear your next-door neighbor in the Plaza?
Express Your Disney Style
Bring out your inner princess, villain, or Disney bounder! Assemble unique outfits and decorate your home with thousands of fantastic items. Using the Touch of Magic tool, you can even create your own designs using Disney and Pixar decals!
With the in-game Camera, get ready to snap a sunset selfie with Rapunzel, a culinary creation with Remy or simply cherish a moment.
A Game In Constant Evolution
New content means that there's always something fresh to explore. Meet new characters in the Valley, check out the latest clothing and furniture collections in Scrooge’s Store, and complete challenging in-game events! Be sure to dream your way back to Disney Dreamlight Valley regularly to discover new adventures!