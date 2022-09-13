Menu
Company

Triangle Strategy Tactical RPG Launches October 13th for PC

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 13, 2022
Triangle Strategy

Today, Square Enix announced that the acclaimed tactical RPG Triangle Strategy will launch on October 13th for PC via Steam (though the store page is not live yet).

Players who pre-order the digital Standard or Deluxe Edition before October 13th will receive a pre-purchase discount of 10% off. Triangle Strategy Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available as part of a bundle with Various Daylife on PC via Steam. Players who purchase this bundle on Steam will receive a 10% discount on the Triangle Strategy Digital Deluxe Edition included in the bundle, and afterward, a 29% discount on the entire bundle, which includes a Various Daylife digital artbook, when it launches on PC on October 13th.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
HD-2D Is More Expensive Than People Think, Triangle Strategy Producer Says

The game co-developed by Square Enix and Artdink debuted six months ago on Nintendo Switch. As with most Switch games, it quickly became available on PC through emulators like Yuzu, though of course, a native version will always be better.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the “Saltiron War,” players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict.
 
TRIANGLE STRATEGY offers a complex, tactical battle system that utilizes a lush, interactive RPG environment. Players will have the ability to:

  • Choose from three different philosophies, pragmatic utility, virtuous morality or liberty, to help shape the story
  • Select from 30 characters to create their own unique battle team
  • Utilize unique attributes, set movement per range offered by each character, as well as use special attacks and skills that consume a limited but rechargeable pool of Tactical Points per character
  • Level up characters by using them in battle to increase their attributes and to unlock new special attacks and skills
  • Upgrade individual attributes and characters classes, making them more effective in combat

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order