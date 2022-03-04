Triangle Strategy Runs At 4K Resolution, 60 FPS on PC With Yuzu
Triangle Strategy launched today on Nintendo Switch, but the game is already playable on PC thanks to the Yuzu emulator.
A new video shared on YouTube by NightmareVortex shows the game running pretty much flawlessly at 4K resolution, 60 frames per second. While the game isn't particularly demanding, featuring the 2D-HD visuals seen in Octopath Traveler, it is still impressive that a game is playable on PC via emulation on day one.
Triangle Strategy runs at 60FPS on both Yuzu and Ryujinx emulators! If you're wondering how to play Triangle Strategy on PC via Yuzu or Ryujinx, make sure to follow one of the setup guides available on the platform or their quickstart guides!
Triangle Strategy is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.