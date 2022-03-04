Triangle Strategy Runs At 4K Resolution, 60 FPS on PC With Yuzu

Triangle Strategy launched today on Nintendo Switch, but the game is already playable on PC thanks to the Yuzu emulator.

A new video shared on YouTube by NightmareVortex shows the game running pretty much flawlessly at 4K resolution, 60 frames per second. While the game isn't particularly demanding, featuring the 2D-HD visuals seen in Octopath Traveler, it is still impressive that a game is playable on PC via emulation on day one.

Triangle Strategy runs at 60FPS on both Yuzu and Ryujinx emulators! If you're wondering how to play Triangle Strategy on PC via Yuzu or Ryujinx, make sure to follow one of the setup guides available on the platform or their quickstart guides!

Triangle Strategy is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.