Triangle Strategy Worldwide Shipments And Digital Sales Have Surpassed One Million Units

Triangle Strategy, the tactical role-playing game published by Square Enix on Nintendo Switch before bringing it to PC a few weeks back, has been doing great on the market, selling quite a few copies in less than a year of availability.

As confirmed today on Twitter, the tactical RPG's total worldwide shipments and digital sales have surpassed online units, which is an impressive number, considering how niche the genre is and how the game launched with little marketing push. To mark the occasion, the game is now available for a 40% discounted price on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

I am quite happy that Triangle Strategy managed to be so successful, as it is one of the finest role-playing games released in recent times. It also somewhat kicked off a renaissance for the tactical role-playing games genre as a whole, as The DioField Chronicles and Tactics Ogre: Reborn followed the former Nintendo Switch exclusive a few months later, for which I am very grateful, being a massive fan of the genre.

Triangle Strategy is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about this excellent tactical role-playing game and its politics-focused complex story by checking out the overview below.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the “Saltiron War,” players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict.

Choose from three different philosophies, pragmatic utility, virtuous morality or liberty, to help shape the story

Select from 30 characters to create their own unique battle team

Utilize unique attributes, set movement per range offered by each character, as well as use special attacks and skills that consume a limited but rechargeable pool of Tactical Points per character

Level up characters by using them in battle to increase their attributes and to unlock new special attacks and skills

Upgrade individual attributes and characters classes, making them more effective in combat