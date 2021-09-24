Triangle Strategy Launches in March on Nintendo Switch

Triangle Strategy, formerly known as Project Triangle Strategy, is releasing this coming March on Nintendo Switch.

The next RPG developed by the team behind Octopath Traveler will launch on Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 4th, as announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct. The final game has also been improved following feedback from the playable demo released a while back on the Switch eShop.

Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.



Finding the best location in turn-based battles can tip the tide of combat in your favor. Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides, then strike from behind for a powerful follow-up attack. Elemental chain reactions are also an important part of combat. For example, use fire to melt icy terrain, then use lightning to electrocute it. Push the enemy into the electrified water to see sparks fly in stunning HD-2D visuals!

Triangle Strategy launches on Nintendo Switch on March 4th, 2022 worldwide.