TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE Co-Op Online Action Game Finally Announced; Beta Coming in 2023

At long last, TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE was announced at The Game Awards 2022 after years of speculation, rumors, and leaks. As per the latest rumor, Splash Damage (Gears Tactics) is listed as the game's developer, having taken over from Certain Affinity. The news is that Splash Damage also announced the acquisition of UK studio Bulkhead, which is already helping co-develop TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE. The combined manpower is over 500+ employees strong and is also working on other original projects.

Richard Jolly, CEO of Splash Damage, said:

Growing up with G1 TRANSFORMERS in the ’80s means it'll always hold a special place in my heart, it's both an honour and a privilege to work with such a beloved franchise. We know fans have been waiting a long time for a new TRANSFORMERS game on consoles and pc, and we're going to give them the experience they deserve.

Eugene Evans, SVP of Business Development & Digital Licensing at Hasbro, added:

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new game that immerses them into our iconic TRANSFORMERS universe. We’re thrilled to share a first look on one of gaming’s biggest nights. Splash Damage has an amazing track record with some of the world’s most famous IPs and have a strong creative passion for the TRANSFORMERS brand. We’re confident that TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE will be hugely popular with the TRANSFORMERS community and continues the Hasbro Blueprint 2.0 strategy of creating first-class branded entertainment across diverse categories and platforms including video games.

Not many details were shared about the game. We know it'll be a cooperative online action game available for PC and consoles. Additionally, a Closed Beta test is scheduled to take place at some point in 2023. There's no signup yet, but we reckon it'll eventually go live on the official website.