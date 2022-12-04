Transformers MMO by Certain Affinity Moved to Splash Damage [Report]

Transformers is an enormous medium, having a market in toys, comic books, movies, TV shows, and video games. Earlier this week, Transformers Beast Wars’ movie adaptation saw its first trailer reveal, but a still-unfinished MMO project by Certain Affinity is where we’re going to divert our attention.

Since its inception in 2006, Certain Affinity has been a supporting studio for many of the projects it worked on, including DLC for games like Halo 2, Call of Duty Black Ops, and Doom 2016’s multiplayer modes, just to name a few things they’ve done. For an undisclosed period, the team’s been working on the aforementioned project, named Transformers Online.

As of earlier today, the game looks to be getting new hands working on it. After a few years of development, the Transformers Online project, according to a report from Insider Gaming, has apparently changed hands to Splash Damage (known for games like Dirty Bomb and the Gears of War series, from Ultimate Edition onward).

Splash Damage was contacted in an attempt to corroborate these rumors, but the same report notes that the developer “cannot comment on rumors or speculation.”

Previously, when we reported on the project much earlier, it was noted that the game drew similarities to titles like Destiny 2 and Warframe, with each unique Transformer having a playstyle and unique abilities. Movement and tactical options are also significant here, like the previously mentioned MMOs.

Other elements within the game include faction-based missions (for the Autobots and Decepticons, respectively), a crafting system, diverse environments to explore, and three weapon types (Main, Utility, and Melee). The report concludes that the online project is slated to launch sometime next year, but no information on platforms and release window were disclosed.

This story is currently developing, and we’ll provide updates where available. Transformers Online is currently in development.