Top Nine U.S. Smartphone Activations During Christmas Day 2020 Were iPhones, With the iPhone 11 Taking Top Spot

The Holiday season wasn’t going to be ruined for Apple, and despite the ongoing pandemic, the company experienced a ton of success during Christmas Day 2020 in the U.S. Lots of customers fancy the newer iPhone 12 models, as well as the previous-generation ones, with a report claiming that out of ten smartphones activated during the holiday, nine of them were iPhones.

iPhone 12 mini Isn’t Anywhere on the Charts, Revealing That It Might Not Be Selling Well in the U.S.

A report from Flurry Analytics reveals that the iPhone 11 from last year was the most activated model. It’s no surprise because the flagship from 2019 has been all over the news regarding its popularity. It was also the highest-shipping model for the first half of 2020 to show you how much customers demand such a device. Next up is the iPhone XR, followed by the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was released not too long ago.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 Pro was less popular than the more expensive and bigger brother, while the iPhone 12 mini wasn’t even mentioned in the charts. Flurry Analytics also noticed the lack of an iPhone 12 mini in the charts, but there was no explanation of why this is the case. However, a previous report stated that the compact isn’t performing well in terms of sales, suggesting that Apple’s experiment with smaller and more powerful handsets is a failure, at least for now.

“Notably absent from this year’s list is the flagship iPhone 12 mini, which brings the features of the iPhone 12, in a smaller device. With a discount of only $100 compared to the iPhone 12, however, the mini version has yet to catch consumers’ attention.”

The only Android-powered smartphone mentioned in the list is the LG K30, and it doesn’t even possess flagship status. Also, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, smartphone activations were down 23 percent year-over-year, with Flurry Analytics reporting that customers might not have had the financial leverage to get themselves the newest iPhone or an Android smartphone for the holidays.

This data was provided after surveying over one million mobile applications, which extended to two billion mobile devices per month. A complete report for December will be out shortly, and we’ll provide more details on smartphone activations shortly, so stay tuned.

News Source: Flurry Analytics