Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be a Physical Event

Tokyo Game Show 2022 has been confirmed to become a physical event. It's going to be the first public physical event in 3 years. The event is going to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, and will be available to be attended by both businesses and the general public. The event will be segmented into business and public days.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association came up with this surprise announcement earlier today. While Tokyo Game Show was held as a fully online event in 2020, and as a hybrid online and a business-only physical event in 2021, 2022 marks the return of a physical event for both business and general visitors.

As mentioned previously, the event will be segmented into business and public days. September 15 and 16 will be business days, and September 17 and 18 will be public days. However, general admission will be available starting at 2:00 p.m. JST on the second business day.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association explains that the theme for this year's TGS is going to be "Nothing Stops Gaming". Further elaboration can be found below:

Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days. Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever—this year’s theme implies such strong determination.

As many other Tokyo Game Shows from previous years have shown, the show will have official programs in Japanese with a live English interpretation. If you're one of those who enjoyed the online version of the show, fear not. This year's edition of TGS will have Online programs and other neat features.

In fact, the online programs will actually offer some tantalizing things such as demos so players can enjoy trial versions of upcoming games and other features for free. We'll also see the return of the first-ever “Virtual Area” opened at the last year’s Tokyo Game Show. This will be held again this year as Tokyo Game Show VR 2022 for four days during the event.