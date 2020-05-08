September’s Tokyo Game Show 2020 Event Has Been Cancelled Due to COVID-19; Digital Event Planned Instead

Tokyo Game Show 2020 has been canceled due to fears over COVID-19 but a digital event is being planned instead.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) announced the cancellation in an official press release today. The event, which was scheduled to run from September 24 to September 27, is now planned to take place online.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders”, the press release from CESA reads.

More information about the planned digital TGS 2020 event will be announced on through press releases and via the official Tokyo Game Show website later this month.

Most recently, October’s Paris Games Week was also canceled due to COVID-19. Last month, it was announced that this year’s Gamescom event won’t be taking place either. The organization is working on a digital Gamescom event as we speak. “We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital Gamescom”, the Gamescom team wrote last month. It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and Gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time. Because one thing is certain: this year, too, Gamescom is and will remain “the Heart of Gaming”!”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year, all physical gaming events have been canceled. One exception is the PAX West event, which is still scheduled to take place this September in Seattle.