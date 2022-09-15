Street Fighter 6 Beta Coming Next Month; Battle Hub, World Tour, Extreme Mode and More Detailed

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is upon us, and many developers like Capcom, Sega, Valve, and more have made (or are making) an appearance at the event. On Capcom’s side of things, there’s been a few updates relating to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6. You may remember that last time, a new character, Kimberly, was revealed alongside returning fighter Juri.

Today’s update not only has new characters but a closed beta update. But one thing at a time. First off, four of Street Fighter’s series veterans, Ken, E. Honda, Dhalsim, and Blanka, were all revealed today, with gameplay to go with them. You can watch their brand-new trailer below.

All four of the returning characters have received significant visual redesigns, as well as a couple of new moves in the case of Ken and Blanka. Ken has multiple new target combos, as well as a ground-bouncing EX special move that allows for a follow-up. Blanka, on the other hand, has a special where he sets a Blanka-chan doll on the ground and electrocutes it, causing it to move (think of it like a Mini Faust from Guilty Gear).

Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode was also showcased in this trailer. Luke plays the role of your coach in the story mode and is probably the first on the roster that you actually meet. Players can create their own fighter and learn various special moves from other characters as they progress through the story mode.

Battle Hub was also given a brief showcase. Inside, you’re able to meet with other players, challenge them to fight, and enter and compete in ongoing tournaments. Some of the arcade machines also had the character select screen from the first Final Fight game, which could indicate that some classic arcade games are playable within Street Fighter 6.

The Extreme game mode was also shown, which draws similarities to Mortal Kombat X’s Kustom Kombat. You’re playing normally, but there are various modifiers in place to throw a wrench into everything, essentially. The trailer rounds out with a brief gameplay snippet of the classic car crusher bonus stage, with your custom character taking part.

Finally, Capcom announced that a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta will happen next month. You can register for the beta here. The Closed Beta will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam users. Most of the game modes except for World Tour are accessible within the beta; however, the characters coming with the beta have not been revealed. Crossplay was confirmed outright, as the beta will have crossplay support between PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

We’ll continue to update as more information for Street Fighter 6 is released. Street Fighter 6 is set to release next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.