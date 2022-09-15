Menu
Company

Street Fighter 6 Beta Coming Next Month; Battle Hub, World Tour, Extreme Mode and More Detailed

Ule Lopez
Sep 15, 2022, 01:16 PM EDT

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is upon us, and many developers like Capcom, Sega, Valve, and more have made (or are making) an appearance at the event. On Capcom’s side of things, there’s been a few updates relating to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6. You may remember that last time, a new character, Kimberly, was revealed alongside returning fighter Juri.

Today’s update not only has new characters but a closed beta update. But one thing at a time. First off, four of Street Fighter’s series veterans, Ken, E. Honda, Dhalsim, and Blanka, were all revealed today, with gameplay to go with them. You can watch their brand-new trailer below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Resident Evil Village “Winter’s Expansion” Gameplay Shows 3rd-Person Action, Rose’s Powers

All four of the returning characters have received significant visual redesigns, as well as a couple of new moves in the case of Ken and Blanka. Ken has multiple new target combos, as well as a ground-bouncing EX special move that allows for a follow-up. Blanka, on the other hand, has a special where he sets a Blanka-chan doll on the ground and electrocutes it, causing it to move (think of it like a Mini Faust from Guilty Gear).

Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode was also showcased in this trailer. Luke plays the role of your coach in the story mode and is probably the first on the roster that you actually meet. Players can create their own fighter and learn various special moves from other characters as they progress through the story mode.

Battle Hub was also given a brief showcase. Inside, you’re able to meet with other players, challenge them to fight, and enter and compete in ongoing tournaments. Some of the arcade machines also had the character select screen from the first Final Fight game, which could indicate that some classic arcade games are playable within Street Fighter 6.

The Extreme game mode was also shown, which draws similarities to Mortal Kombat X’s Kustom Kombat. You’re playing normally, but there are various modifiers in place to throw a wrench into everything, essentially. The trailer rounds out with a brief gameplay snippet of the classic car crusher bonus stage, with your custom character taking part.

Street Fighter 6
Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Streaming Scheduled Revealed; Konami to Announced a New Entry in a World-Loved Series

Finally, Capcom announced that a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta will happen next month. You can register for the beta here. The Closed Beta will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam users. Most of the game modes except for World Tour are accessible within the beta; however, the characters coming with the beta have not been revealed. Crossplay was confirmed outright, as the beta will have crossplay support between PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

We’ll continue to update as more information for Street Fighter 6 is released. Street Fighter 6 is set to release next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order