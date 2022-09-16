Exoprimal Story Trailer Off its Cast, Customizable Exosuits, and New Mutant Dinos

Capcom’s new IP Exoprimal has received a wide range of reactions since being announced earlier this year. It’s hard not to get at least a bit excited for the combination of mutant dinosaurs and mechs, but there’s been some understandable questions about the game’s world and how it will actually play. Well, today Capcom revealed more about Exoprimal as part of their big Tokyo Game Show presentation, detailing the game’s cast, customizable exosuits, and a few more scaly enemies. First up, you can check out a new story trailer for Exoprimal, below.

A lot of stuff flashed by quickly there, but thankfully, Capcom also provided some more granular detail about Exoprimal following the trailer. A couple new exosuits, the tank Murasame and the support unit Skywave, were revealed, and some info on how suits can be customized was also shared...

“Murasame is a heavily armored Tank role suit. Its samurai-themed armor isn’t just for show, either – Murasame’s kit allows it to guard against attacks from any direction before unleashing a powerful counterattack with its massive katana, Kiri-Ichimonji. If you’re the type who likes to get up close and personal to dish out damage while still protecting your allies, Murasame just might be the suit for you.

Skywave is a support suit that can fly, surveying battles from above and impairing the movement and vision of dinosaurs and rival Exosuit pilots alike. It’s a great choice for those of you who like to hang back and offer assistance while simultaneously making combat a nightmare for your opponents.

There’s more than just the Exosuit model to consider, though. Lots of customization options are coming your way! Aside from the existing rigs that players wielded in the Closed Network Test – the powerful Cannon, Exosuit-repairing Aid, and long-jumping Catapault – a new rig was also revealed: Blade, a large electromagnetic shuriken that can paralyze enemies on contact. Just like your Exosuit, your rig can be swapped at any time during gameplay, allowing you and your squad to adapt to any mission, situation, or threat on the fly.”

Capcom also detailed the game’s cast, including “Ace,” your fully customizable protagonist, and Majesty (aka Victoria) a character who looks suspiciously like Dino Crisis’ Regina (of course, Regina means Queen in latin, making it pretty clear the similarities between Majesty/Victoria and Regina are intentional).

“Ace is the main protagonist and your fully customizable avatar. While they haven’t been officially recognized as an Exosuit pilot by the Aibius Corporation, Ace is still a full-fledged Exofighter who you’ll be guiding through the world of Exoprimal and its endless wargames.

Lorenzo is the leader of the Hammerheads, a combat veteran who’s known for his calm and composed demeanor in nearly any situation that has earned him the respect of his crew. His sister, Haruka, passed away in an incident on Bikitoa Island in the year 2040. Alders, a wisecracking former Exofighter, had his career cut short after an accident that ultimately resulted in his right arm being replaced with a prosthetic. He gets along particularly well with Sandy, treating her more like a person than as a machine. Oh, right. Speaking of Sandy, she’s a highly advanced AI that’s capable of handling a multitude of tasks from combat support to personal counseling. Because of her countless missions with the squad, she’s developed a unique personality and considers herself part of the team.

Majesty is the newest member of the Hammerheads. Driven to be Aibius’ top pilot, she’s burned through six squads in the last two years and has a no-nonsense approach to her work. She cuts right to the point when it comes to discussions and has no time for jokes. While the Hammerheads refer to her as Majesty, her real name is Viktoria. Magnum is a brash Exofighter from another squad who tends to make hasty decisions. Even so, his combat knowledge can’t be overstated as he helps Ace through Leviathan’s wargames. Finally, there’s Durban, a mysterious Exofighter who seems to have control over the Watcher drones that Leviathan typically uses to observe its test subjects.”

Of course, the new trailer also includes a few more dinosaurs, including the dilophosaurus, carnotaurus, and mutant Neo Tyrannosaurus (for when a vanilla T. Rex isn’t enough).

Exoprimal rampages onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023. Need to know more? Do check Wccftech's full hands-on with Exoprimal's network test.