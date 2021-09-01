Tokyo Game Show 2021 Schedule Include Xbox, Square Enix and Capcom Livestreams

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will feature livestreams from Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom, and SEGA, as confirmed by the official schedule.

The schedule, which has been shared today on the event's Official Website, revealed that a 50-minute long Xbox livestream will be held on September 30th. This livestream will feature some exclusive news and content. The Capcom livestream will also be held on the opening day, but it's unsure what the publisher will show, considering they don't have a whole lot announced for the coming months. The Square Enix livestream will come the following day to share all the latest news on upcoming titles.

Among the other livestreams will be a King of Fighters XV Special Program on September 30th and an Arc System Works livestream on October 3rd. The full schedule can be found here.

Announcements made during the Tokyo Game Show in the past few years are traditionally geared towards the Japanese market, so there's a very high chance that no major announcement will be made during this year's edition. Even a highly anticipated game like Final Fantasy XVI may not show up for the event, as Naoki Yoshida will show more of the game only when he is satisfied by its quality, as revealed back in July.

I’m not holding back more information just for the sake of it, but rather I want the next information to be something that will ‘convince everyone to buy the game.’ The visual quality is a given but battles, and other unannounced major features will be included, and I want to present it like “Bam!” So nothing new until I’m satisfied.

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held online from September 30th to October 3rd.