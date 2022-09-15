Resident Evil Village “Winter’s Expansion” Gameplay Shows 3rd-Person Action, Rose’s Powers

Earlier this summer, Capcom revealed a major content-infusion for Resident Evil Village, entitled Winter’s Expansion. The main features of the expansion are a third-person mode for the main game, new Mercenaries content, including the ability to play as Lady Dimitrescu, and “Shadows of Rose” a new story expansion featuring Ethan and Mia Winters’ daughter Rose. During a Tokyo Game Show livestream, Capcom provided some more info and footage for Winter’s Expansion. You can check out can check out the full presentation for yourself, below.

The presentation starts with a better look at how Resident Evil Village plays in third person (and the lengths Capcom is going to still not show Ethan Winters’ face). As for Shadows of Rose, as we’ve already learned, it place within a twisted world inside the consciousness of the Megamycete mold. Per Capcom, the expansion will balance more dangerous enemies, many of which can kill you with one hit, with greater powers for Rose herself. The new footage shows her being able to freeze enemies, and it’s likely she’ll have other powers as well. Finally, we get a peek a Lady Dimitrescu and Heisenberg in action in Mercenaries: Additional Orders. Of course, Dimitrescu does her fighting while still holding her 12-inch cigarette holder. No use winning if you can’t do it in style.

Haven’t been keeping up with Resident Evil Village – Winter’s Expansion? Here’s the official description…

Third-Person Mode - The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective.

- The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective. The Mercenaries Additional Orders - Next is The Mercenaries Additional Orders. The arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it!

- Next is The Mercenaries Additional Orders. The arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it! Shadows of Rose - And Finally, Shadows of Rose. Players saw Rose as a baby in the main story of Resident Evil Village. This DLC will show her story of survival 16 years after the original campaign. We have some screenshots as well as an overview of Shadows of Rose, and we hope you enjoy imagining what this new story will entail. 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village… Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia, with a Switch cloud version on the way. The Winter’s Expansion launches on October 28 and will set you back $20 (it is also included in a new Gold Edition of RE Village).