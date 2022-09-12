Sony Announces State of Play for Tomorrow, Will Showcase 10 Games from Japanese Studios

Get ready for a busy day tomorrow, folks! We already know a new Nintendo Direct will broadcast in the morning of September 13, and now PlayStation has announced their latest State of Play will be coming our way in the afternoon. It sounds like Sony’s show won’t be quite as substantial as Nintendo’s, as the former will be 20 minutes, while the latter is slated for 40 minutes. That said, Sony is promising info on a fairly hearty lineup of 10 Japanese-developed games.

“With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play. For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world. Expect about 20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. See you tomorrow!”

As for what we might be shown during the State of Play, Square Enix PlayStation-exclusive RPGs Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI seem likely, and we might get a fresh look at upcoming Capcom titles like Resident Evil 4 and Exoprimal. There are also those endless rumors about various Konami revivals. We’ll just have to wait and see.

As Sony itself mentions, the likely reason we’re getting a double shot of showcases tomorrow is that Tokyo Game Show kicks off this Thursday (September 15). A number of the games revealed tomorrow will likely be further showcased at the big show.

The State of Play will livestream at 3pm PT/11 pm BST on both Twitch and YouTube. So, what do you think? What will PlayStation have to show? Who will win the Battle of Some Random Tuesday – Nintendo or Sony?