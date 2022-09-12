Menu
Company

Sony Announces State of Play for Tomorrow, Will Showcase 10 Games from Japanese Studios

Nathan Birch
Sep 12, 2022
PlayStation 5 PS5 PlayStation Now Sony

Get ready for a busy day tomorrow, folks! We already know a new Nintendo Direct will broadcast in the morning of September 13, and now PlayStation has announced their latest State of Play will be coming our way in the afternoon. It sounds like Sony’s show won’t be quite as substantial as Nintendo’s, as the former will be 20 minutes, while the latter is slated for 40 minutes. That said, Sony is promising info on a fairly hearty lineup of 10 Japanese-developed games.

“With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play. For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world. Expect about 20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. See you tomorrow!”

Related StoryUle Lopez
Forspoken Hands-On Preview Footage Shows Spell Variety and Gameplay Improvements

As for what we might be shown during the State of Play, Square Enix PlayStation-exclusive RPGs Forspoken and Final Fantasy XVI seem likely, and we might get a fresh look at upcoming Capcom titles like Resident Evil 4 and Exoprimal.  There are also those endless rumors about various Konami revivals. We’ll just have to wait and see.

As Sony itself mentions, the likely reason we’re getting a double shot of showcases tomorrow is that Tokyo Game Show kicks off this Thursday (September 15). A number of the games revealed tomorrow will likely be further showcased at the big show.

The State of Play will livestream at 3pm PT/11 pm BST on both Twitch and YouTube. So, what do you think? What will PlayStation have to show? Who will win the Battle of Some Random Tuesday – Nintendo or Sony?

Products mentioned in this post

Forspoken
USD 70

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order