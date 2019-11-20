Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free or on Sale at the Play Store Including Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition and More

The titles are free for a limited time only and become paid at any moment. If you see a price next to the “install” button, it isn’t free anymore. Once you download a paid title that’s free or on sale, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle

Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including LASERBREAK 2 and More

About Game:

This game contains two game modes basic and expert and each mode contains three puzzle boards (4x4 to 6x6) with hundreds of puzzles. The basic mode contains single colored emojis (up to 3 emojis) and the expert mode contains multi colored emojis (upto 3 emojis). Main Goal:

The main goal is to put all the emojis to their homes within given number of moves. Swipe (left, right, up, down) on the screen to move the emojis. The blocks or hurdles on the board will prevent emojis to move further in the swiped direction. Every emoji move is synchronized e.g if you swipe left and there are three emojis on the board every emoji will move left to the last movable cell. In expert mode you must put every emoji to its matching color home.

HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle

Swing the pendulum and release the wrecking ball with perfect timing to destroy the hexagonal jewels in as few moves as possible. Destroy the blue hexagons to pass the level, and the more difficult green hexagons to unlock bonus levels. Use the objects in each level together to try and reduce the number of moves you need to destroy all the hexagons. You'll have to use your brain power to make sure you're being as efficient as possible, as well as expert timing to hit the perfect spot every time. Blast through walls, destroy stuff with explosives, knock over crates, crush rocks, roll the ball and smash glass. You won't be able to put Hexasmash down!

80s Music Radio Pro

Listen to 80s music radio online. Many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more. If you like great hits from eighties, this is the best app for you! Important: Please deactivate the energy-saving mode for this app, otherwise the radio reception will abruptly stop. Use the "Smart Manager" on Samsung devices for this purpose.

Nora's Dream

Nora finds herself in mysterious, but strangely familiar place inhabited by creatures that seem to know her. She has no recollection of how she got there. Can you help her find a way bac

BATTLESHIP (ON SALE)

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode - a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition (ON SALE)



The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes. This game is optimized for tablets and not recommended for phones with screen sizes under 7 inches. We do not support Chrome OS devices.The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes. Discover an incredibly rich story and a unique setting unlike anything else in fantasy. Defeat strange and alien creatures, engage in rich dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape setting in this 50+ hour RPG classic.

Destructive physics: demolitions simulation (ON SALE)

Realistic buildings destruction by rocket, bomb, explosions with realistic physics of destroyed wreckage and slow motion. Realistic demolition simulator epic explosions will blow everything into pieces. 3d house destruction with nukes. TNT turns houses, tower with the furniture inside into dust and ashes. Dynamite destroy detailed wall standing alone in slow motion. Real tnt charge mixed with an atomic bomb destroy structures. Sandbox-simulator with realistic physics of destruction and rockets explosions. Demolish tower, abandoned house, building in sandbox simulator. Create breakdown with destructive detonator. Disassembly skyscrappers or castle. Best physics simulation game. Dissemble zero gravity maps by dynamite tnt.

