Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free or on Sale at the Play Store Including Baldur’s Gate and More

Text Analyzer Pro

Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free or on Sale at the Play Store Including Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell and More

Text Analyzer is a simple to use text analyzing tool for counting words, characters, sentences, and paragraphs in your text that you can type, paste, or just take a picture of it. Moreover, get reading speed, overall sentiment of the text, entity analysis with wikipedia links, syntax and morphological analysis, synonym recommendations, download nicely structured pdf of the analysis. To analyze the photos, we use Machine Learning Kit provided by Google to analyze the text from the image. This app is designed to increase your productivity and make your life easy. The app is an effective tool to analyze your essay paper before submitting or for any other platforms that do require the word limit.

Conversations (Jabber / XMPP)

• End-to-end encryption with either OMEMO or OpenPGP

• Sending and receiving images

• Intuitive UI that follows Android Design guidelines

• Pictures / Avatars for your Contacts

• Syncs with desktop client

• Conferences (with support for bookmarks)

• Address book integration

• Multiple Accounts / unified inbox

• Very low impact on battery life Conversations makes it very easy to create an account on the conversations.im server. Using that server comes with an annual fee of 8 Euro after a 6 month trial period. However Conversations will work with any other XMPP server as well. A lot of XMPP servers are run by volunteers and are free of charge.

LASERBREAK

Includes:

• No Ads!

• 120 amazing levels to keep you entertained for many hours.

• Simple to learn, challenging to master

• 15+ awesome physics objects

• Take your time, explore and use your brain to solve the clever puzzles

• Find the bonus coins for an extra challenge

• Stunning HD graphics

• 9 language translation options

• Impress your friends by finishing first

CELL 13

CELL 13 Includes:

• 13 large free cells featuring over 65 unique, challenging puzzles

• Ambient, atmospheric background music

• Beautiful graphics and a stunning surreal world

• Ultra smooth 3D graphics

• Easy to learn, very challenging to complete.

• Play offline, no wifi required.

• No advertising - ever!

• No In App Purchases.

On-sale titles start here

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

This game is optimized for tablets and not recommended for phones with screen sizes under 7 inches. We do not support Chrome OS devices. Forced to leave your home under mysterious circumstances, you find yourself drawn into a conflict that has the Sword Coast on the brink of war. Soon you discover there are other forces at work, far more sinister than you could ever imagine... Since its original release in 1998, Baldur’s Gate has set the standard for Dungeons & Dragons computer roleplaying games. Customize your hero, recruit a party of brave allies, and explore the Sword Coast in your search for adventure, profit… and the truth.

Kenshō

Begin your journey through a surreal world where nature, time and space intertwine. Mysterious things happen in a ruined room. Doors inside that room lead to different worlds and beautiful landscapes. Match blocks and overcome challenges in this addictive puzzle with rich visual effects that unfolds a narrative through breathtaking places including lush jungles and stormy seas. 11 original songs accompany you on this adventure, replete with violin, piano, harmonica, accordion and more.

WiFi Mouse Pro

Key features:

➢ Fully Simulated Mouse

➢ Simulated Computer Keyboard & number pad

➢ Support copy & past text to computer(new)

➢ Magic Trackpad

➢ Multi-Touch Gestures

➢ Shutdown / Sleep Computer Remotely

➢ Media Controller

➢ Voice Input Remotely

➢ Application Launcher

➢ Browse & open computer files

➢ Password protection

➢ Games Pad(Play computer games remotely)

➢ Screen capture

➢ Sway phone to make mouse cursor movement for presentation(Gyro sensor)

➢ RDP(Remote desktop screen)

➢ Control PPT / Keynote Presentation Remotely

➢ Support bluetooth(Beta for Windows)

➢ Compatible with Windows 7/8/10, Mac OS x/Linux

Perfect Personal - Body fat calculator, workout

NEW - Clients App - You can now share all evaluations, workouts and evolution charts with your student. When you update your App, the data is automatically sent to the Clients App and he has all the information in your hand in its own App! Perfect Personal is a complete tool for the modern Personal Trainer, with this App, you'll be able to manage clients, build workout plans, perform body fat evaluations, and various performance reports in chart format. Read the full description:

