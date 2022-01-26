Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop With New ‘Unity Light’ Watch Faces

Apple is celebrating Black History Month with several new initiatives this year which include a new Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop. Moreover, accompanying the new Braided Solo Loop is a matching Unity Lights watch face for the Apple Watch. The new watch face is inspired by Afrofuturism, according to Apple. Scroll down to see more details on the subject.

Apple Launches Limited-Edition Black Unity Braded Solo Loop and 'Unity Lights' Watch Face For Apple Watch

As mentioned earlier, Apple has launched the new Unity Lights watch face for all Apple Watch users alongside the new Black Braided Solo Loop. Here's how the company describes the latest addition.

Designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face honors generations of Black people across the African diaspora. This design symbolizes a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world. The vibrant red and green colors of the Pan-African flag appear like speckled light across the black band.

As for the Unity Lights watch face, Apple says that it has been designed “using 2D ray tracing, a technology never before implemented for a watch face.” Apple further explains that each pixel on the screen of the Apple Watch “simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day.” You have the option to choose between a full screen or circular dial, black and white colors, compilations, tick marks, and much more.

The company says that it will also release Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac through its website. If you are interested, the new Black Braided Solo Loop is available via Apple's website as well as the App Store app. It will be launched on Tuesday, February 1 for $99. The Unity Lights watch face is available for free on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone right now. Apple has also released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, so be sure to check that out as well.

