Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shows Off Its New Classes, Board-Game-Inspired Overworld, and More

Gearbox’s upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t quite a Borderlands game, but it’s pretty close, so unique classes are a big part of the fun. In a new trailer, Gearbox shows off a couple of Wonderlands' unique classes, including the Stabbomancer (essentially your stealthy Thief), and the Brr-Zerker (an ice-themed axe-wielding warrior). Wonderlands’ combat should be some of the deepest Gearbox has dreamed up, as classes can take out baddies with spells, melee attacks, and, of course, guns. You can check out the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer, below.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Date Confirmed

In addition to the new classes, Gearbox has also detailed Wonderlands new overworld, which is inspired by tabletop games and old-school RPGs. They’ve also revealed a few of the places you’ll be visiting in the game. Get the details, below.

New Mechanics The Overworld is an unmistakable nod to tabletop gaming, which gives players a third-person, bird's-eye view as characters sprint around Tina's meticulously crafted game board. Your character’s heroic proportions are shrunken down, allowing you to explore the many nooks and crannies of the game board. Some discoveries might be minor—a shortcut here, a smattering of gold-filled chests there—but you could end up stumbling onto an entirely optional area that some adventurers might miss entirely.

Spellcasting is a blast in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, with most spells having short cooldowns that let you frequently fire magic from your fingertips. Some spells will make short work of enemies, roasting them with fire or sending them flying with a mini tornado; others offer more utility, like giving you and your allies a bit of protection or reduced cooldowns.

Melee combat completes the combat trifecta of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. In addition to your guns and spell loadout, you're able to keep a dedicated melee weapon constantly equipped and ready to use in combat. It's not likely to take precedence over the gun in your right hand and the spell in your left, but weaving a few close-up strikes into the flow of combat can go a long way. Environments Brighthoof is the crown jewel of Queen Butt Stallion's bodacious queendom and a beacon of light to all who yearn to bunker or be badass. Though diligently protected by the honored Diamond Guard, the capital city of the Wonderlands has (of-late) been brought low by nefarious enemies.

Butt Stallion's Castle , Castle Sparklewithers, is brighter than the shiniest stars and more magical than the most majestic mages. The castle glows so brightly, the queendom is bathed in eternal light.

Sunfang Oasis seems the ideal reprieve from the unrelenting heat of deserts in the Wonderlands, with its lush foliage, shimmering lagoons, and colossal ruins from civilizations long past. But unwary travelers lured in by these calming sights won't notice the ever-nearing slither of the ferocious Coiled until it's too late.

The Tangledrift beanstalk lifted up entire chunks of earth as its stem grew to pierce the heavens, creating an ecosystem unto itself high above the clouds. Some folks have adapted to this ludicrously lofty lifestyle and made the most of their surprise high-rise homes. But even towns in the sky aren't out of harm's reach.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will wreak havoc on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 25, 2022.