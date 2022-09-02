Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project Receives New Teaser Trailer

A new Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration project teaser trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the project.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, shows how work has progressed so far, showcasing locations and some actual gameplay. Additionally, the trailer feature music from Lee Jackson, who worked on the Duke Nukem 3D soundtrack.

The Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project is an ambitious modding project that aims to recreate the 2001 version of the first-person shooter by 3D Realms using the leaked version of the game as base. Work has been proceeding smoothly, and the development team released a new update which details what is currently being worked on and more:

The DNF2001 Restoration Project was created roughly a day or two after the August 21, 2001 and October 26, 2001 versions of Duke Nukem Forever; dated a whole 10 years before the release of the final game, were leaked by x0r_jmp on the /v/ board of 4chan. This resulted in a flurry of renewed interest in Duke and the game itself; and quickly attracted both vets and new blood alike interested in modifying the game's source code.

While starting off small, it quickly blossomed into an organized team the size of a small studio; boasting over 100 volunteering members in various positions at peak. All of these members hail from various parts of the world, with remote work taking place any time of the day. Many of these are industry experts, with plenty of well-known community figures and modders thrown into the mix hoping to leave their mark on the final restoration.

More information on the Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project can be found on Moddb and Discord.