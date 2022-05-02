Thymesia Release Date Set for August 9; New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The developer of Thymesia, OverBoarder Studio, and publisher, Team17, revealed the game’s release date, alongside releasing a new trailer today. The new trailer also shows some more gameplay for the upcoming game. You can watch Thymesia’s new gameplay trailer below (credit: IGN’s YouTube channel).

Action RPG Thymesia to Hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Alongside PC in 2022

ARPGs are pretty common in the current landscape of gaming. The whole idea behind them is to be like an RPG, with character stats, builds, quests, open worlds to explore, and more, but with a higher focus on action rather than turn-based gameplay. Thymesia is one such case and has been covered a bit in the past.

Thymesia puts players in a kingdom in an age of calamity, but once thrived. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop its use backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets were infested with monsters.

The player controls Corvus, a man with the answers to the problem, but has lost his memory. The more he dives in, the only things he finds are more questions and mysteries, instead of the truth. Armed with his raven form, which he can shift into in battle, he can use his feathers like daggers and execute enemies swiftly, alongside weapons found within the plague.

Thymesia’s upcoming release date was revealed at the very end of this trailer if you didn’t catch it. After a small delay, players will be able to take control of Corvus and explore the wastes of the once-thriving kingdom, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and GOG on August 9, 2022. PC players won’t even have to wait to get a taste of the game, as a demo is available now for the game.

