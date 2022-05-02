Square Enix Explains Why It Just Sold Eidos, Crystal Dynamics

Today's breaking gaming news that Square Enix sold its internal Western developers (Eidos Montréal, Square Enix Montréal, and Crystal Dynamics) to the Embracer Group for $300 million was followed by a press release shared by the Japanese company, which includes financial details and the rationale behind the move.

The Japanese company said it aims to focus on blockchain, AI, and cloud from now on, just as mentioned last week by Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda, who highlighted the importance of blockchain and play to earn to incentivize the creation of user-generated content. Square Enix will also continue publishing Western franchises such as Just Cause (Avalanche), Outriders (People Can Fly), and Life is Strange (Dontnod, Deck Nine).

