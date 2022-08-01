Saints Row, Soul Hackers 2, and more Exciting Games Coming Out in August

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.

August may seem a bit slow at first glance, but there’s plenty to look forward to if you just scratch the surface. Headliners include the rebooted Saints Row, Atlus’ latest demon-training adventure Soul Hackers 2, and the latest Genshin-style anime-infused F2P RPG, Tower of Fantasy. On the indie front, players can look forward to the dark ‘n’ cuddly Cult of the Lamb, roller skating shoot ‘em up Rollerdrome, Bloodborne-esque action-RPG Thymesia, and more.

Note: While I may have played demos or got early access to some of the games recommended in this article, in most cases I’m simply choosing games that look promising, and can’t vouch for the end product. Do wait for reviews before buying!

That said, here are the games you should be looking out for in August…

The Headliners

Two Point Campus (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 9)

From the makers of Two Point Hospital comes another attempt to make institutional bureaucracy fun. Much like its predecessor, Two Point Campus is a management sim that offers a combination of relatively deep mechanics and goofy British humor. Campus may provide even more opportunities for the latter, with an array of silly majors like clown college and “Knight School." Sometimes you have to accept a few groans with your fun. You can pre-order the game here.

Tower of Fantasy (PC & mobile, Aug. 10)

Tower of Fantasy has been pegged by many as the next potential Genshin Impact, given its free-to-play status, slick anime-style presentation and indie Chinese developer. That said, it also has a few things to set it apart, like a sci-fi setting and more MMO-style features. While some folks may be building expectations for Tower of Fantasy too high, it does seem like it has a solid shot of finding an audience. You can pre-register for the game here.

Madden NFL 23 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 19)

As always, August is Madden month. With Madden NFL 23, the big new bullet-point is the “FieldSense” system that promises to deliver more realistic, adaptive animations and gameplay. EA is also promising some new features for the game’s Franchise and Career modes. Of course, if you’re a Madden fan, you don’t really need me to tell you to buy it. You can pre-order the game here.

Saints Row (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 23)

The Saints Row series eventually took things to such crazy heights that there wasn’t really anywhere else to push the bar. And thus we have the Saints Row reboot, which is developer Volition’s attempt at a (somewhat) more grounded, realistic open-world adventure. That said, the game’s character creator will allow for all manner of wackiness and there’s still some more subtle humor to be found, particularly if you tackle the game’s unique side hustles. This isn’t the Saints Row of old, but hopefully, it can find its own groove. You can pre-order the game here.

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 26)

For those who can’t keep track of Atlus’ sprawling Shin Megami Tensei franchise, Soul Hackers 2 is the sequel to the spinoff of a spinoff. Shin Megami Tensei spawned Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner, which led to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, which finally led to Soul Hackers 2. But don’t get too hung up on the lineage – this is classic Shin Megami Tensei, which is to say, challenging dungeon hacking and demon recruiting. This time around, some Persona-style social elements have also been included. This one ought to hack into Atlus fans’ happy places. You can pre-order the game here.

Promising Indies

Cult of the Lamb (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 11)

Haven’t we all wondered what it might be like to lead our own cult from time to time? Come on, I know it’s not just me. Well, Cult of the Lamb lets you do just that – build your flock of loyal followers, build up your cult’s home base, and then delve into a challenging procedurally-generated world to defeat the unbelievers. This one looks adorably dark. Here’s the Steam page for Cult of the Lamb.

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 16)

From the creators of the acclaimed OlliOlli world comes something a little more aggressive. In Rollerdrome, tricks are still important with players flipping and grinding on roller skates, but this time around, you’re also equipped with a pair of guns and have enemies to worry about. Test your skills in more ways than one! Here’s the Steam page for Rollerdrome.

Thymesia (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Aug. 18)

Still pining for that Bloodborne remake or sequel that’s probably never going to come? Well then, you might want to give Thymesia a look. The game is clearly inspired by FromSoftware’s works, to the point of perhaps being a bit derivative, but its action looks solid, and it should be every bit as punishing as you Souls freaks like it. Here’s the Steam page for Cult of the Lamb.

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (PC, Aug. 25)

Being a teen is hard. Being a teen growing up on a distant space colony is harder. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist largely focuses on your social life as you grow up amongst the stars, but there’s also a card-based combat system, with your deck being determined by your experiences and choices. And there are lot of different directions your teen drama can go, with the game promising over 30 “wildly different” endings. Here’s the Steam Page for I was a Teenage Exocolonist.

Tinykin (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 30)

One part Mario 64, one part Pikmin, with a stylish 2D-3D hybrid art style, Tinykin looks to deliver no small amount of charm. The bug-sized Milo must make his way around various household environments with the help of dozens of tinykin with unique powers -- can he find his way home? It ought to be an entertaining (and cute) journey. Here’s the Steam page for Tinykin.

Full List of Games Worth Watching in August:

Frogun (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 2)

Hard West II (PC, Aug. 4)

Hindsight (PC & Switch, Aug. 4)

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PS4 & PS5, Aug. 4)

GigaBash (PC, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 5)

Two Point Campus (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 9)

Lost in Play (PC & Switch, Aug. 10)

Tower of Fantasy (PC & mobile, Aug. 10)

Arcade Paradise (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 11)

Cult of the Lamb (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 11)

Rumbleverse (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 11)

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 16)

Way of the Hunter (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Aug. 16)

Cursed to Golf (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 18)

Thymesia (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Aug. 18)

A Tale of Paper: Refolded (PC, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S, Aug. 19)

Madden NFL 23 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 19)

Deadwater Saloon (PC, Aug. 22)

Midnight Fight Express (PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Switch, Aug. 23)

Saints Row (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 23)

Yars: Recharted (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia & Atari VCS, Aug. 23)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (PC, Aug. 25)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 25)

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 26)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 26)

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed (PC, Xbox Series X/S & PS5, Aug. 30)

F1 Manager 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & PS5, Aug. 30)

Immortality (PC, Xbox Series X/S & mobile, Aug. 30)

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 (PC & Switch, Aug. 30)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 30)

Tinykin (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 & Switch, Aug. 30)

Scathe (PC, Aug. 31)

Mondealy (PC, Aug. 31)

And those are the games you should be keeping an eye on this coming month. What games are you planning to pick up in August? Did I miss anything you’re looking forward to?