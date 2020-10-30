Latest macOS Big Sur Beta Reveals That Apple Might Release Three New Mac Models

Apple earlier mentioned during its WWDC 2020 preview that the first Mac sporting the company’s ARM-based silicon would arrive later this year. While there’s a possibility that the company might hold a series of presentations next month, fresh info found in the latest macOS Big beta reveals that the tech giant might have a total of three models being prepped for an announcement that could take place very soon.

Two ARM-Based MacBook Models and an Intel-Based Portable Mac May Arrive Later This Year

A series of files present in macOS Big Sur beta that were found by HarckerTech on Twitter reveal that Apple intends on releasing three new Mac models. These files are located in the /System/Library folder where Apple has bundles that identify different Mac models. Though most of these files are for existing models, pay close attention to MacHardwareTypes-2020f.bundle, MacHardwareTypes-2020g.bundle, and MacHardwareTypes-2020h.bundle, as these are the three new additions that might be released later this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says There Are ‘More Exciting Things’ Coming This Year, Possibly Referring to New ARM-Based Macs

According to more information, MacHardwareTypes-2019f.bundle and MacHardwareTypes-2020d.bundle files refer to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, while the MacHardwareTypes-2020a.bundle is for the 2020 MacBook Air. The other files are for the 2020 iMac and the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. Previous rumors have indicated that a 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh may arrive with minor upgrades ranging from upgraded processors to a 1080p FaceTime camera. Unfortunately, it might not be one of the first to be treated to the custom Apple Silicon we’ve all been hearing about, unfortunately.

MacOS Big Sur 11.0.1 mentions 3 distinct unreleased Macs, all set for release in 2020. In beta 10 only one of these was present.@9to5mac @appleinsider pic.twitter.com/0u5aGszbWl — Hans Harck Tønning (@HarckerTech) October 29, 2020

No, those custom chips will reportedly be reserved for the upcoming 12-inch MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. According to previously leaked information, the 12-inch MacBook might be treated to an 8-core ARM-based chip, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro might tout a more powerful 12-core silicon. It’s not confirmed if any of these models will feature Apple’s 5nm A14X Bionic or something based on it, but it looks like we’ll find out real soon.

We say real soon because according to a previous rumor from the tipster Jon Prosser, Apple might hold a dedicated Mac event on November 17. This revelation means that Apple might send out invites to the press during the first week of November, and then, we’ll see what the company has been working on for several years. Are you excited about the Apple Silicon event possibly taking place next month? Tell us down in the comments and also let us know which Macs do you think will be released in the future.

News Source: HarckerTech