This Modded Cyberpunk 2077 4K Showcase With Flying Cars Mod Has Some Serious Back to the Future Vibes

A new Cyberpunk 2077 4K showcase has been released, and this one is giving us some serious Back to the Future vibes.

There have been plenty of graphical showcases for CDPR’s latest title, but Digital Dreams’ latest video sparked some nostalgia. This new showcase in 4K resolution shows a heavily-modded version of Cyberpunk 2077 complete with the new Flying Cars mod and had us going back to 1989 when Doc sees flying cars in the 2015 version of Hill Valley.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Fully Working Metro System With 19 Explorable Stations

Sadly enough, even in 2022, we still don’t have actually flying vehicles, but we guess that in 1989, movie director Robert Zemeckis expected that flying cars would be a real thing 26 years in the future.

This new showcase looks pretty great so be sure to check it out below:

In addition to the new Flying Cars mod for Cyberpunk 2077, this showcase has the game running with various other mods, including the creator’s well-known own custom ReShade Ray Tracing preset to further enhance the game’s visuals, and reduce the blue and green tints.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia. The next-gen versions of the game were released back in February of this year.