This is Your First Official Look at Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

By now, we all know that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are launching in August later this year. There is a lot of information available on the devices as well. Everything from the fact that the parts are now in production to the fact that Z Fold 3 is going to ship with a lot of new and improved tech. However, the one thing that has been missing for some time is the official renders of the devices.

This means that no one really knows how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will look like. Well, that changes today as renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has come through and revealed the first official render for both devices, and well, they are something to look at.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Look Gorgeous in the First Official Render

Now, Blass did not go into much detail about either of the devices as he only decided to leak a single image, but we are sure there will be more devices that will follow. The picture is out a first official look at the phones, and yes, if you are looking forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, this is for you.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks gorgeous with the phone fully unfolded, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks really nice with its dual-tone device and a dual-camera system. While I wish that the Z Flip 3 also had a triple camera setup on the back, I believe it was to create a differentiating factor between both foldable.

Both devices are set to go official in August and bring the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. We will be providing full coverage of the next Unpacked event, so stay tuned for more leaks and rumors on the site in the coming days and weeks.