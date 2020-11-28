New Galaxy S21 CAD Renders Show the Device from All Angles

At this point, the Galaxy S21 is barely a surprise for anyone who is in the market looking for a new phone. The devices will go official in January with pre-orders starting the same month and bring the new Galaxy Buds Pro.

We have seen our fair share of the renders so far, but the latest ones that we have our hands on short the device from several different angles, along with different colors that the device might ship in.

Galaxy Buds Pro are the Next True Wireless Earbuds from Samsung

Galaxy S21 Looks a Lot More Sophisticated Than the Older Generation with Chamfered Edges

The renders are coming as a courtesy of Ice Universe, and while these are CAD-based renders, they give us a good idea of what the device is going to look like in several different colorways. We doubt all of these colorways will go official, but they are still a nice touch.





I really love the violet and the silver variant of the device. However, this device's most notable feature is how the camera module is made this time around. Instead of going with the traditional design that we have seen with the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung has decided to go with a much more streamlined design that almost looks flush with the back panel, which means that there will be no camera hump or anything of a similar nature.

As far as the rest of the information is concerned, we do not know much about what the device is going to feature, aside from the fact that it will have a new Snapdragon/Exynos chip under the hood, which will be b based on the market that you are buying the device from.

As always, we are expecting three models, and they will be going official in January, with pre-order starting the same month and shipment on a later date.

Let us know what you think about the design of the Galaxy S21. I like it compared to my Galaxy S20 Plus; I find it looks a lot more sophisticated.