Third Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta Update Now Rolling Out

Earlier today, we discovered hints about the One UI 2.0 beta for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is expected to drop sometime this week. The beta program was already ongoing for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. Samsung just dropped a third iteration of the One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S10. Here's the full changelog (in Korean, find the translated version below)

The third One UI 2.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10 brings along a slew of bug fixes and performance enhancements. The software is still in beta, so bugs are aplenty. Samsung fixed a good number of them such as disappearing Quick panel icons, AoD clock not changing time, volume button not working properly, the status bar disappearing under certain conditions, the missing Finder app, videos not showing up in the video gallery, improper voice recorder functionality, and the secure folder not displaying contents properly. It is very likely that this build brought with it its own share of bugs and annoyances, but that's just how beta software works.

The Third Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Replaces Bixby Now with Samsung Daily

Additionally, Samsung has also begun the rollout of Samsung Daily, a replacement for Bixby Home the company announced earlier last month. Samsung Daily will now replace Bixby Home (phew) once you install the Galaxy S10 One UI 2.0 Beta and update the app via Samsung's Galaxy Store. The software has already begun rolling out in Korea for all three Galaxy S10 models. We can expect a wider rollout to commence in the coming week.

Usually, an open beta receives four to five updates before ending. It takes around a week between a beta program ending and a stable release rolling out. If the Galaxy S10 receives its fourth beta update in the next week or two, then we can expect a stable build to hit the airwaves starting the first week of December. You may have to wait a bit longer depending on where you live, what carrier you use and the likes.

