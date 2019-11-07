Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.0 Beta to Be Opened up Soon

Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta has been ongoing for a few weeks now. The program was then expanded to the Galaxy Note 10, and now it looks like the Galaxy Note 9 will soon be on that list. Sammobile spotted some new firmware which indicates that the Galaxy Note 9 OneUI 2.0 beta is in the works.

Samsung's Android 10-based One UI has been around for quite some time for the Galaxy S10 and is available in almost all regions where the device is sold. The Galaxy Note 10 has had no such luck, though. The software is only available in some European markets. Even I am waiting with bated breath for it to start in my region. It would be nice if Samsung made the software more widely available for the Galaxy Note 10 before starting the Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.0 beta.

Galaxy Note 9 will receive the One UI 2.0 beta in the coming week; Galaxy S9 to follow

It appears that Samsung had started testing Android 10 for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 quite some time ago. Although there was no official confirmation from Samsung when the OneUI 2.0 beta dropped, it was only a matter of time before the two 2018 flagships would receive the software. The One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 9 will very likely bear firmware version N960FXXU4ZSK2.

If you happen to own a Galaxy Note 9, keep an eye out for the One UI 2.0 beta in the Samsung Members app. These things usually have limited slots, so it's best that you reserve your place early. Do note that this is beta software and will be unstable. Go through this list of precautions to take before enrolling for the program. Personally, I'd recommend that you skip this and wait for a final release. The One UI 2.0 beta brings forth mostly incremental updates and minor QoL changes and isn't nearly as feature-rich as its predecessor.