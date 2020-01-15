Thermaltake Announces The Level 20 RS ARGB Mid-Tower PC Case

Thermaltake announced a new member of Level 20 series, the Level 20 RS ARGB edition mid-tower chassis. Inspired by sports cars, the Level 20 RS ARGB has a rising top panel that cleverly hides the I/O ports on its side; the ARGB light bar shown on its front perfectly mimics the afterimage of a car’s tail light.

Plenty Of Features To Maximize Cooling And Optimize For A Custom Loop

The top and front panels are built with a three-layer filter to maximize cooling functions. Pillars of the front panel have also adapted the filter design to maximize the intake of air. With one 4 mm tempered glass window on each side, users can freely demonstrate their DIY spirit and enjoy the ultimate internal component visibility. Located at the side of the rising top panel, the I/O Ports of Level 20 RS ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis features two USB 3.0, two standard USB 2.0, and one HD Audio, power, and an ARGB button for users to switch lighting effects as they want, and to have direct access points when needed.

Thermaltake Updates The TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 With Higher Frequencies Up To 4,400MHz

Specially designed with dual GPU placement options, the Level 20 RS ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis has support for both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts. With double PCI-E slot design (and an optional PCI-e riser cable), the included riser GPU support bracket can not only prevent the graphics card from sagging, but also helps reduce the overall weight on the motherboard.













The Level 20 RS ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis has plenty of space for advanced AIO/DIY liquid cooling components and supports all kinds of AIO liquid cooling solutions. It can hold up to 360mm custom liquid cooling radiators and up to 360mm AIO liquid coolers. The Level 20 RS ARGB has two preinstalled 200mm 5V ARGB fans and one 120mm standard rear fan, with expansion options up to three 140mm fans at the front, up to three 120mm fans and one 200mm fan on top.

The Level 20 RS ARGB serves excellent expandability options, allowing you to build the most high-end system you can dream of. It can support motherboards up to a standard ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 172mm, vertical and horizontal GPU configurations up to 400mm in length (without HDD rack) and 282mm in length (with HDD rack), a power supply with a diameter of up to 220mm, and two 2.5”/3.5” (with HDD rack), plus one 2.5” (with HDD bracket) storage devices, or two 2.5” HDD bracket or one 3.5” (HDD bracket).

The Thermaltake Level 20 RS ARGB Mid Tower Chassis is available for purchase. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.