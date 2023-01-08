Thermaltake Intros CES 2023 Attendees With New Chassis & Power Supplies

Thermaltake revealed newly designed PC chassis and power supplies at CES 2023, with the PC cases introducing new designs for maximum cooling coverage with a format rarely seen in the PC community. It rearranges the position of the motherboard to receive the total amount of cooling available.

Thermaltake includes new PSUs and chassis to its superior cooling components portfolios

Thermaltake introduced the new CTE case series, "Central Thermal Efficiency." The concept of the new design series focuses on offering the ultimate thermal performance to the components that require the most cooling — the processor and the graphics card. The new CTE series design rotates the motherboard ninety degrees to move the processor and graphics card to sections of the case that house the radiator fans. The processor is moved closer to the front panel and its fans while the GPU is moved towards the top, but still receiving the fans on top and the higher fans from the front. This way, heat can be dissipated more efficiently through the top of the case.

Thermaltake simultaneously launches fans to use in the new CTE series cases allowing users to choose from black and white colorways with or without RGB lights. Six cases make up this series, including:

CTE C750 AIR

CTE C700 AIR

CTE T500 AIR

CTE C750 TG

CTE C700 TG

CTE T500 TG

Thermaltake also revealed the new Ceres 500 TG ARGB Mid Tower PC case, focusing on superior cooling performance in a mid-tower chassis. Four cooling fans from the company are preinstalled in the Thermaltake CT140 ARGB Sync case, and over sixty percent of the panels have been perforated to enhance airflow throughout the case. The new Ceres 500 TG ARGB Mid Tower case supports up to 420mm radiators in the front section or two 360mm at the top and front sections. The pricing is $169.99, available in black or white.

And the last chassis that Thermaltake revealed at CES 2023 is their new "open-frame" Core P3 TG Pro case. The Core P3 TG Pro updates the previous standard Core P3 TG PC chassis. Still, it includes an additional fan bracket, a new base design, updated input and output ports, and a redesign for the motherboard layout to offer users other configurations for more recent hardware. This case is $159.99 and comes in black and white versions.

In the power supply category, Thermaltake revealed the new Toughpower GF3 series with compatibility for ATX 3.0 specs and PCIe 5.0 connections for next-gen graphics cards. The connector for the 12VHPWR connector is marked for consumers and shows the recommended wattage that the PSU can accept based on Intel design guidelines.

Note: Recommended wattage is an estimation of system power demand. Actual power demands may vary based on specific components, usage, and many other factors. — Thermaltake

The recommended peak is 600W for PCIe Gen 5 compatible graphics cards on the 1200W Toughpower GF3. Pricing for the new Toughpower GF3 1200W Gold - TT Premium Edition is $229.99. Other wattage levels available for purchase are 750 ($139.99), 850 ($159.99), 1000 ($199.99), 1350 ($259.99), and 1650 ($349.99).

