Thermaltake Launches ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5.0-Ready Toughpower GF3, iRGB, & SFX Series PSU Lineup, Ready For NVIDIA’s RTX 40 GPUs

Thermaltake has revealed its new PSU lineup, including the next-gen GF3, iRGB, and SFX series which conform to the ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5.0 standards. The GF3 and SFX series PSU features PCIe Gen 5.0 support, including a 12+4 pin interface and initial support for the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs, and are offered in different wattages options.

Thermaltake announces new Toughpower GF3, iRGB, and SFX Series PSU Lineup for next-gen NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU support with ATX 3.0 & PCIe Gen 5.0 Standards

Focused on giving the best execution, the Toughpower GF3 series accompanies one-hundred percent premium Japanese capacitors and gives dependable power, guaranteeing smooth and stable activity and consistent and clean power through voltage security. The completely modular Toughpower GF3 series comes in 1650 W, 1350 W, 1200 W, 1000 W, 850 W, and 750 W and is designed to produce 80 PLUS Gold power efficiency levels.

The series is completely prepared and planned with a native 12+4 pin PCIe Gen 5 connector and is viable with Intel's ATX 3.0 specs, uncovering the cutting-edge PCIe's new technology. The GF3 1650 W locally upholds two PCIe 14+2 pins, making it conceivable to at the same time convey capacity to two top-of-the-line GPUs.

For the Toughpower iRGB PLUS Titanium 1250 W and 1650 W models, because the Riing Duo RGB Fan is introduced in the PSU, it makes it simple to accomplish your optimal aesthetic design without a problem. Toughpower iRGB PLUS Titanium Series accompanies a similar modular design known by the company with Low-Profile Flat connector cables, one-hundred percent premium 105°C Japanese capacitors, 80 PLUS Titanium Certified, and, to wrap things up,

Smart Power Management Platform Support, empowers you to get to data like Efficiency and Wattage User Behavior, Energy Consumption Reports, ECO reports, Energy Saving, and other accessibility options. The series includes SPM Security Protection, offering two critical capabilities: Power failure Alert and Power Off Remote Control.

To begin with, by Power failure Alert, clients can recognize if your PSU has fan failing actions happening, over-temperature, or unusual voltage through your smartphone. Through Power Off Remote Control, you plan when to switch off your PC without yourself truly being there to make it happen. This component is convenient when you need to leave during heavy downloads, allowing for the best energy saving.

With the SFX series, the models are tailor-made to give steady and nonstop power that can undoubtedly squeeze into a small form factor and accompanies levels of 750 W, 850 W, and 1000 W. The new SFX series is created with the modular 12+4 pin interface. The lineup is accessible with Intel's most recent SFX 12 V 3.42 and ATX 12 V 3.0 standards. The main thing to remember is that it is SFX-L size for 1000 W of the SFX series, 125 x 63.5 x 126mm. As far as its capacitors, they are 100 percent top-notch Japanese capacitors, conveying the most smooth insight without interference.