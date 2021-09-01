There is “No Chance” Apple Watch Series 7 Will Include Blood Pressure Sensor

Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 at its iPhone event which will potentially take place later this month. The wearable is expected to come with a new design and a plethora of other health features. It was previously covered that the Apple Watch's new design is creating production issues and can be delayed but this is still yet to be confirmed by the company. It was also reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a new blood pressure sensor. However, it seems there is "no chance" for this to happen.

Apple Watch Series 7 to Not COme WIth a Blood Pressure Sensor, Says Mark Gurman

Yesterday's report claims that the new flat-edged design of the Apple Watch is causing issues for the wearable to enter mass production. Later on, Bloomberg also reiterated the news that aims to detail that the wearable can be potentially delayed. It was pointed in Nikkei Asia's report that the production snags were due to the blood pressure sensor and when asked, Mark Gurman states that there is "no chance" that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a blood pressure sensor.

no chance — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2021

While the upcoming model of the wearable might not ship with the sensor, Apple was slated to be the biggest customer of the British electronics startup Rockley Photonics. The sensors made by the company are non-invasive optical sensors to detect multiple health metrics. Henceforth, there is a chance that Apple could house the Apple Watch Series 7 with blood pressure monitors. If it is not coming this year, we can hope that the company looks into it for next year. With that said, Apple is working to introduce multiple health features for the Apple Watch.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 event will be held digitally and live-streamed on various platforms. We are expecting the company to announce the entire iPhone 13 lineup, redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. In addition, the company will also release its major software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, as well as the Apple Watch.

