Report: Apple to Launch iPhone 13 on September 17 and AirPods 3 on September 30

We have previously covered that Apple was planning to return to its usual release frame for the iPhone 13 series with a September launch. It seems the rumors and reports did have a heft to them as the company might potentially see fit to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 17. In addition to this, Apple might also be looking to announce the AirPods 3 on September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Might Launch iPhone 13 on September 17 and AirPods 3 Later on September 30

A Chinese language site IT Home discovered an image of an e-commerce app that suggests Apple might be looking to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 17 and the AirPods 3 on September 30. The screenshot was originally posted on Weibo by the account @PandaIsBald. The image suggests that all four models of the iPhone 13 series will go on sale on September 17. The image also shares the date September 30 for AirPods 3 launch.

Take note that the image could turn out to be fake as well if we are judging on the basis of the website's credibility in the past. So be sure to take the news with a grain of salt as the information shared does not come from an official source. However, it was previously reported that Apple could host multiple events in September to announce different products. The latest information shares two dates and could potentially turn out to be real. Moreover, the potentially September 17 date for iPhone 13 launch seems about the right time frame if Apple wants to return to its annual launch cycle.

The new iPhone 13 models will feature a similar design as that of the current iPhone 12 models but will come with a smaller notch size on all four variants. In addition, Apple has enhanced the camera capabilities of the upcoming iPhone with features like Portrait Mode and ProRes for videos. Furthermore, the 120Hz ProMotion display will be a long-overdue update as it was initially reported to arrive with the iPhone 12 models. For now, it is yet to be confirmed if Apple will launch the iPhone 13 on September 17.

