The Witcher 3, Thronebreaker Updated On Nintendo Switch; Full Update Notes Inside

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales have been updated today on Nintendo Switch.

The Witcher 3 3.7 update introduces updated fonts and localization for Simplified Chinese, as well as a fix for issues related to cloud saves transferring.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Details New Minecraft Character, Mii Fighter Costumes

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update 3.7 list of changes: Updated fonts and localisation for Simplified Chinese

Fixed an issue with multiple file transfers to/from Steam and GOG.COM cloud saves service, which resulted in blocked progress

Numerous bugfixes

Overall stability improvements

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 1.0.2 update introduces minor unspecified bug fixes as well as cloud saves support for both the Steam and GOG versions of the game.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales update 1.0.2 list of changes: Implemented a Cloud Save system allowing you to transfer saves from Steam and GOG.COM

Various minor bugfixes and stability improvements

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch has been updated multiple times since its release last year. The last major update, released back in February, introduced multiple performance optimizations and more graphical options.

The Witcher 3 Update 3.6 Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes. While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind: Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it. Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later.

The Witcher 3 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales are now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.