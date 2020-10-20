The Witcher 3, Thronebreaker Updated On Nintendo Switch; Full Update Notes Inside
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales have been updated today on Nintendo Switch.
The Witcher 3 3.7 update introduces updated fonts and localization for Simplified Chinese, as well as a fix for issues related to cloud saves transferring.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update 3.7 list of changes:
- Updated fonts and localisation for Simplified Chinese
- Fixed an issue with multiple file transfers to/from Steam and GOG.COM cloud saves service, which resulted in blocked progress
- Numerous bugfixes
- Overall stability improvements
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 1.0.2 update introduces minor unspecified bug fixes as well as cloud saves support for both the Steam and GOG versions of the game.
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales update 1.0.2 list of changes:
- Implemented a Cloud Save system allowing you to transfer saves from Steam and GOG.COM
- Various minor bugfixes and stability improvements
The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch has been updated multiple times since its release last year. The last major update, released back in February, introduced multiple performance optimizations and more graphical options.
The Witcher 3 Update 3.6
- Added touch control support.
- Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.
- Added more text languages (in selected regions).
- Added more graphical options.
- Added multiple performance optimizations.
- Fixed various visual and functional bugs.
- Various gameplay and crash fixes.While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:
- Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.
- If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it.Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later.
The Witcher 3 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales are now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.