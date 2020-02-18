The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch New Video Highlights Visuals Improvements Introduced in Latest Update

The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch received a new update earlier today, introducing new features and visuals improvements. These changes are showcased in a brand new video that has been shared online a couple of hours ago.

The new video, shared by Direct-Feed Games, showcases all of the new options and highlights which ones make the game look best. Some settings do make the game look better, while others don't impact visuals too much, making turning them on or off a matter of personal preference.

We compare the new visual options of The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch to see which looks best while running the game in undocked mode.

The Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch 3.6 update introduces not only the aforementioned new visuals improvements and options but also cross-platform save support, allowing players to import the save file from the Steam and GOG versions. This feature was already seen in another Nintendo Switch release, Divinity: Original Sin 2, so it's really good that other developers are implementing it in their games.

The Witcher 3 Update 3.6 Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes. While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind: Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it. Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow later.

The Witcher 3 is now available worldwide on PC via Steam and GOG, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.