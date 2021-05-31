The Witcher 3 is Joining PlayStation Now Following its Removal from Xbox Game Pass

Sony has revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in June, with the headliner being The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This is a significant addition, as The Witcher 3 was recently removed from Xbox Game Pass, giving PS Now a somewhat rare leg up on Microsoft’s subscription service. It’s also a promising show of goodwill between Sony and CD Projekt Red, who have been at loggerheads about Cyberpunk 2077, which is still barred from sale on the PlayStation Store. In addition to The Witcher 3, PS Now is also getting Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a trio of recent Sonic games (Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, and Team Sonic Racing), and more.

Cyberpunk 2077’s New Game Director Previously Worked at BioWare

Here’s a bit more detail about the new PS Now additions:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition (Available until September 6)

This story-driven open world role-playing game is set in a visually stunning fantasy universe, full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. Play as a professional monster hunter tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. The Game of the Year Edition includes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, all 16 DLCs, and two Expansion Packs: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine.

Slay the Spire (Available until December 6)

Card game fuses with roguelike in this acclaimed fantasy battler. With hundreds of cards to choose from to build your deck and ever-changing layouts and battles, every journey is unique as you attempt to ascend the Spire. Select cards that work together to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top, while powerful items known as relics can greatly enhance your deck through powerful interactions.

Team Sonic Racing

The speeding ‘hog switches sneakers for wheels in this thrilling, competitive style arcade racer. Face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing, race together across stunning worlds and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Pick one of the Sonic franchise’s iconic faces, who have been split across three distinct character types, then unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.

Sonic Mania

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in this all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to-head with players in Competition mode or play in co-op mode with a friend.

Sonic Forces

The evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as you fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets. Experience fast-paced action with these three unique gameplay styles and explore iconic stages.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

As announced in our PlayStation Plus monthly game lineup for June, Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler is also available on PlayStation Now this month. This console exclusive allows both VF veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD. New online features – like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating – join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and VF5’s famously robust training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience.

Car Mechanic Simulator

Repair, paint, tune and drive cars as you strive to build and expand your repair service empire in this simulation game. There are also car auctions where old cars are available for resale or purchased for your collection. Featuring more cars (48), more tools (10+), more options and more parts (1000+) than ever before. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.