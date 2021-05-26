Cyberpunk 2077’s Return to the PlayStation Store Is Still Undecided

Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to return to the PlayStation Store, and it seems like the day when the game will actually become available for purchase again digitally is still undecided.

Speaking during a recent shareholder meeting, as reported by VGC, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that the company is still waiting for Sony's approval, despite the game having been improved on PlayStation consoles by the updates released so far.

Unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard. We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was delisted from the PlayStation Store shortly after its release back in December 2020 due to the many technical issues plaguing the game. Sony also offered a full refund for all those who purchased the game digitally.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.