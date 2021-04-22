PS Now 1080p Support Finally Being Rolled Out Two Years After the Announcement

With a brief tweet posted less than an hour ago, the official PlayStation Twitter account confirmed that PS Now 1080p support is finally being rolled out, at long last.

The rollout will take place over 'the next several weeks', the tweet says, across Europe, the United States, Canada, and Japan.

PlayStation is Developing a “Counterpunch” to Xbox Game Pass says God of War Creator

Sony had first talked about adding PS Now 1080p support (and beyond) almost two years ago, in May 2019, during that year's Investor Relations Day. So far, PlayStation Now subscribers were limited to streaming games at 720p resolution.

Admittedly, the same has been true for Microsoft's Project xCloud, though there are rumors that this streaming service will also be updated soon to support 1080p resolution. Amazon's Luna is also limited to 1080p, while Google Stadia supports 4K, HDR, and 5.1 sound for Pro subscribers.

This month's additional PS Now games include Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers (which will be available until July 5th), Gearbox's Borderlands 3 (up on PS Now until September 29th), and The Long Dark. That's on top of other games already available on PlayStation Now, such as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (available until May 31st), World War Z (playable until September 6th), WWE 2K Battlegrounds (included until August 2nd), and many others; the full list is available here.