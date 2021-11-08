The Waylanders RTwP RPG Just Got Delayed to February 2nd, 2022

The Waylanders, the real-time with pause (RTwP) roleplaying game in development at La Coruña-based studio Gato Salvaje, has been delayed and will now release in February 2nd, 2022, around three months after the previously planned November 16th, 2021 launch date.

Gato Salvaje co-founder Fernando Prieto explained:

Releasing this month would not provide the quality experience our fans deserve. While we have been working hard to get all our backers and Early Access players the RPG they’d been hoping for before the holidays, we’ve done an internal review pass on The Waylanders and our team needs more time to polish the game. Developing during Covid has been challenging for many teams, including ours, and rushing The Waylanders out the door after nearly four years of development will not make anyone happy. The Waylanders will have over two hours of cinematics and more than thirty hours of gameplay, and we want to provide the best possible day one release version to the community.

In the meantime, the early access version of the game (available on both Steam and GOG) will be updated with improvements coming to zones like The Cave of Eternity and the Fomorian World in The Corrupted Cove.

Gato Salvaje also shared a new trailer and plenty of information on the advanced classes coming to The Waylanders with the full game.