Star-Studded Indie cRPG The Waylanders Enters Steam Early Access on June 16th
The Waylanders, the party-based indie cRPG in development at Gato Salvaje Studio, will be released on Steam Early Access on June 16th.
The Spanish studio may be largely unknown to gamers, but they're availing themselves of collaborations with several industry veterans. For example, the story is written by Emily Grace Buck of Telltale fame (Lead Writer), as well as RPG legends Chris Avellone (Writer) and Mike Laidlaw (Consultant), while the music is made by none other than Emmy award-winner, 3 times BAFTA nominee and Fallout's main theme composer Inon Zur.
The Waylanders, crowdfunded on Kickstarter back in November 2018, will include roughly a quarter of the full game's story content when it launches in early access. The full game release is planned for late 2020 or early 2021.
MAIN FEATURES
The Waylanders is an exciting fantasy RPG inspired by classics such as Dragon Age: Origins and Baldur’s Gate.
- Unique, party-based experience that time travels between two distinct eras: Celtic and Medieval
- Multiple endings: choices made in one time period can have dire consequences in the other, meaning players will feel the impact of their decisions in surprising and shocking ways.
- Strategy and innovation: gameplay features unique formations for deep, tactical combat
- Full character customization: 6 basic and 30 advanced classes, 5 playable races based on Celtic mythology and different origins for your character
- Companions: they are an integral part of any RPG experience, and The Waylanders offers a variety of traveling companions that can join you on your journey. The player will be able to talk to their companions in-depth, discover their past, play loyalty missions, and even experience romances with them.
