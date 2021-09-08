The Riftbreaker Locks Down a Release Date, FidelityFX Super Resolution Confirmed for PS5

Promising looking real-time strategy/survival hybrid The Riftbreaker has finally locked down a fall release date for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. Developer Exor Studios has also confirmed that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will be supported on PS5 (previously, it was only confirmed for XSX). FSR will allow both the PS5 and XSX versions of The Riftbreaker to run at an upscaled 4K and 60fps with ray tracing turned on. Check out a new release date trailer for The Riftbreaker, below.

Looking pretty good if this is your kind of thing! Need to know more? You can check out Wccftech’s interview with Exor Studios, and The Riftbreaker’s key features, below.

Campaign – Take on an epic journey across all the different biomes of Galatea 37. You will establish multiple persistent bases across the globe that will fuel your economy. Research alien substances and lifeforms, as well as fight hordes of alien creatures, clearly not happy with your interference in the natural order of the planet. The campaign spans multiple hours and offers a remarkable degree of freedom in a super detailed, procedurally generated world. You can decide on the order of your priorities and what technologies you want to use. You’re the only human there, after all.

Base Building – Your task is to construct a two-way rift connected to Earth. This will be a very complex undertaking requiring enormous amounts of energy. Simple solar collectors and a few tons of steel will not be enough. You will need to build up an intricate chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities to complete this mission

Craft – Mr. Riggs is fully customizable and upgradeable. Use the blueprints that you’ve researched to craft new parts and weapons. Utilizing better materials in the crafting process will result in gear with improved properties. Each crafted item has unique properties.

The Riftbreaker launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 14. Xbox One and PS4 versions will arrive “at a later date.”