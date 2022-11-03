Menu
Company

Forza Horizon 5 is Adding DLSS 2.0, FSR 2, and More Extensive Ray Tracing on PC Next Week

Nathan Birch
Nov 3, 2022, 06:57 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Forza Horizon 5 Steam Winter Sale

Forza Horizon 5 is no slouch in the visual department, but today Playground Games revealed the game will soon look better than even on PC. A new update hitting the track next week will expand the game’s use of ray tracing and add DLSS 2.0, DLAA, and FSR 2 support. You can get the lowdown on Forza Horizon 5’s new ray tracing options, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Avatar, Star Wars Snowdrop Engine Partners with AMD; RX 7900 XTX Offers 80fps at 4K with RT

“The Medium and High settings function as before, with ray tracing only rendering in Forzavista. The Ultra and Extreme options expand ray tracing to Photo Mode, Free Roam and Races. Some ray tracing settings and scenarios will render reflections at half resolution, while others render at full resolution.”

As for what kind of rig you’ll need to run Forza Horizon 5 ray tracing at optimal settings, Playground Games recommends the following…

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Ryzen 7 3800 XT or Intel i7-10700k
  • GPU: Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA RTX 3080
  • VRAM: 16 GB
  • RAM: 15 GB
  • HDD: 110 GB SSD

Finally, here’s what you need to know about Forza Horizon 5’s new upscaling options.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (version 2.2)

  • We have incorporated AMD’s latest upscaling technology: FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.
  • In Performance mode it can construct a 4K rendered image from a 1080p frame buffer, allowing higher performance at higher resolutions.

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2 (version 2.4)

  • We have incorporated NVIDIA’s DLSS Super Sampling technology, providing AI-powered upscaling.
  • In Performance mode it will generate a 4K rendered image from a 1080p frame buffer, improving framerates at higher resolutions.
  • DLAA uses AI-powered technology to anti-alias a native resolution image at high quality.

A pretty nice suite of new visual upgrades and additions that should keep Forza Horizon 5 feeling fresh on PC for some time to come!

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
ASUS & EK Unveil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Custom Air-Cooled Models & Water Blocks

Forza Horizon 5 can be played on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The above-mentioned new features will be part of the upcoming Donut Media update, which launches on November 8.

 

Products mentioned in this post

Forza Horizon 5
USD 38
RTX 3080
rx 6800

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order