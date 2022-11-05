AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Is Designed To Compete Against NVIDIA’s RTX 4080, FSR 3 Support For Non-RDNA 3 GPUs Possible

In an interview with PCWorld, AMD's Frank Azor has once again given some detailed information on their flagship RDNA 3 graphics card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, & their brand new FSR 3 technology.

AMD Talks Radeon RX 7900 XTX & FSR 3 Technology - Flagship Designed To Compete Against NVIDIA RTX 4080

When AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards including the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT, the company refrained from showcasing any performance comparison against the RTX 40 series graphics cards from their competitors. In fact, AMD refrained from showcasing any kind of performance comparisons with NVIDIA's graphics cards, including the older RTX 30 series cards. The only comparisons that were made were against their older RX 6000 series cards such as the RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT.

[Radeon RX 7900 XTX] is designed to go against 4080 and we don’t have benchmarks numbers on 4080. That’s the primary reason why you didnt see any NVIDIA compares. […] $999 card is not a 4090 competitor, which costs 60% more, this is a 4080 competitor. — Frank Azor to PCWorld via Videocardz

Now, Frank Azor, AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing, has revealed that the reason why the red team didn't make any comparisons with the RTX 4090 (the only NVIDIA RTX 40 series cards available at the moment) was due to the fact that their flagship, the RX 7900 XTX is not designed to compete against it at all.

Well, this is very true in terms of pricing since the RTX 4090 is a $1599 US (MSRP) graphics card while the RX 7900 XTX is a $999 US (MSRP) card. That's a difference of 60% in terms of pricing alone. And While the 7900 XTX delivers up to a 70% performance boost over its predecessor, the company simply doesn't see the 4090 as the main challenger in terms of pricing.

The actual competitor that AMD sees against its Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB). The RTX 4080 is more comparable in terms of pricing since it costs $1199 US or 20% higher than the RX 7900 XTX. But even still, the RX 7900 XTX is definitely a better value and also has a memory advantage (24 GB vs 16 GB). Even the RX 7900 XT at $899 US with 20 GB memory can be seen as competition against the RTX 4090.

We can already see that if NVIDIA retained its RTX 4080 12 GB model, it would've faced some brutal competition versus the RX 7900 XT so it was a perfect decision to cancel it once and for all. Now it remains to be seen how NVIDIA will compete in the sub-$1000 US price range because currently, the company has nothing that is officially revealed in this segment and AMD having two cards in this range will obviously give them the price advantage for several months unless NVIDIA plans to launch something in this range too which doesn't seem to be the case so far.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Specs:

GRAPHICS CARD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4080 16G GPU Navi 31 XTX Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Process Node TSMC 5nm+6nm TSMC 4N Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 378.6mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 45.9 Billion Cores 12288 9728 Base Clock 1900 MHz 2210 MHz Boost Clock 2500 MHz 2510 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 23 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 736 GB/s TBP 355W 320W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $1199 US Launch 13th December, 2022 16th November 2022

[AMD FSR3] is not a reaction or a quick thing [to DLSS3], it is absolutely something we have been working on for a while. Why is it taking a little bit longer for it come out, that you’d probably hoped for? The key thing to remember about FSR is the FSR philosophy and FSR until now did not just work on RDNA2 or RDNA1 they work on other generations of AMD graphics cards. They also work on competitors graphics cards. It is exponentioally harder than if we just made it work on RDNA3. […] We really do want to work on more than just RDNA3. — Frank Azor to PCWorld via Videocardz

That's not all that Frank had to talk about. He also had something to say regarding the FSR 3 tech which is definitely interesting and gives us a hint that the red team might not keep it limited to its RDNA 3 lineup, unlike NVIDIA who made DLSS 3 proprietary for its RTX 40 series GPUs. Frank says that FSR 3 is not a reaction to DLSS 3 and the work has been going on for a while. AMD made a very similar statement regarding FSR when it compared that against the first generation of DLSS but we have to give props to NVIDIA for really pushing the PC graphics market into the era of ray tracing & upsampling techniques.

AMD has offered a far more open approach and so has Intel with its XeSS software. Now AMD is saying that they do want to work on more than just RDNA 3 GPUs but it will take time and that is (or might be) why the technology will debut sometime in 2023. We can expect more information from AMD in the coming weeks prior to the launch so stay tuned.

News Source: Videocardz