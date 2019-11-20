The Morning Show’s Producers Say That Critics Are Apple Haters

Producers of The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, have spoken in an interview about the low ratings from critics. Leder, one of the two producers, said that she feels that many of the critics were Apple haters, which is why the ratings were not as good as expected. In contrast, audience reception has been amazing for The Morning Show, which is one of the primary shows on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show gives a behind-the-scenes look at a popular morning tv show and its staff, who have to through a #metoo scandal faced by one of the show's hosts. The cast includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. As with all Apple TV+ content, the show is backed by a high production budget and it shows.

Producers Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin sat down for an interview at Recode’s Code Media conference where Leder had the following to say:

“When those reviews came in, I didn’t know what show they were watching. And I just kind of thought they were nuts,” said Leder, director and executive producer of the show, who is known for her previous work on shows like ER and The West Wing. “I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail.”

Before the show even aired, websites had already written negative reviews of The Morning Show, citing issues with change in producers and its theme.

Unlike earlier rumored, the producers also said that Apple has given them more creative freedom than they ever had before. Even before Apple TV+ launched, news reports were out about how Apple is overly controlling and wants just family friendly content. So far, the TV shows, and now the producers, confirm that it was not the case.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have given a 63% average rating to The Morning Show, while the average audience rating is 95%. This makes it one of the highest-rated TV shows by audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Metacritic paints a similar picture - average critic rating is 59, while the average user score is 7.6/10. On IMDB, the show has an average user rating of 8.2 out of 10. It is important to note that Apple had only provided the first 3 episodes to critics for review.

Apple is happy with the show and its reception. They have already ordered season 2 for The Morning Show, as well as other Apple TV+ shows which include 'See', 'For All Mankind', and 'Dickinson'. All these shows are currently available at 4K HDR quality on Apple TV+ for $4.99/month, or free for a year, if you buy a new Mac, iOS device, iPadOS device or Apple TV. Even if you don't subscribe, you can still log in to Apple TV+ to watch the first few episodes of these shows for free.

Are you watching any of the new shows on Apple TV+? Let us know inn the comments below.